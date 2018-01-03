John Lewis weekly fashion sales up 8.4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending December 30, 2017 were 137.9 million pounds (187 million dollars), down 0.4 percent on the same week last year, in a week, the company said, that saw parts of the country impacted once again by snow. Fashion sales were however up 8.4 percent with a record sales week for womenswear and a strong performance in women's accessories.

Home sales, John Lewis said, were down 4.5 percent on last year, despite strong performances in upholstery and gifts cook and dine. Electricals and home technology were also down 5.4 percent with positive performances in audio, small electricals and accessories.

Picture:John Lewis website