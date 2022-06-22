John Smedley targets Chinese market

Knitwear brand John Smedley is launching a suite of digital activities in mainland China to drive the brand forward in what it calls “the world’s largest market”.

The move will see the brand launching an e-commerce mini programme shop on WeChat, making the brand’s luxury merino wool and cotton knitwear more accessible to Chinese consumers. John Smedley will also use its official accounts on WeChat, Little Red Book and Weibo to share exclusive product news and style tips.

Jess Mcguire-Dudley, deputy managing director at John Smedley, said in a statement: “We are hugely excited to be launching the John Smedley brand in mainland China on key digital channels, to reach such a huge potential audience. Based on the success we have seen in Japan; we believe China will be a key market for John Smedley going forward.”

It is hoped that the push into China will build on the brand’s success in Europe, North America, the Gulf, Singapore, and Japan, which is John Smedley’s top export market with five flagship stores.

John Smedley Ltd is the oldest continuously operating manufacturer in the world, producing fine gauge knitwear from their Lea Mills, Derbyshire factory since 1784. It sells its menswear and womenswear from its standalone stores in St James’s, Mayfair and Marylebone of London, and in Tokyo, Yokohama and Kyoto areas of Japan, as well as online at johnsmedley.com. It also exports to more than 47 countries worldwide via international wholesale partners such as Mr Porter, Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Isetan, Beams, and Dover Street Market.