Johnson Shoes saved from administration, half of its stores to close

British footwear retailer Johnson Shoes has been saved from administration in a move that will see half of its stores close.

The company has been bought by Newjohn Ltd, part of independent retailer Daniel Footwear.

As part of the administration, the company’s stores in Windsor, Newbury, East Sheen, New Malden, Beaconsfield and Richmond have ceased trading. Its remaining stores in Teddington, Twickenham, Walton-on-Thames, Farnham, Staines and Northwood have all been saved, and will continue to trade as Johnsons Shoes. Sixty-six jobs have been saved.

Ian Defty, joint administrator from CVR Global, said in a statement: “Rescuing any high street retailer during one of the most volatile economic periods in living memory is no mean feat – so we are pleased to have saved a significant number of jobs and half of the store’s estate.

“The business has traded strongly for many years, but last year was particularly difficult for them as they battled with rising rent and business rates, combined with the increasing competition from online shopping.

“However, we believe we have found a buyer who, with more than 20 years of retail experience, is the perfect fit for Johnsons Shoes as they are ideally placed to help them expand their online presence and product offering.”