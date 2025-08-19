JoJo Maman Bébé launches resale programme amid expansion into older kidswear

Childrenwear retailer JoJo Maman Bébé has launched a new takeback scheme in partnership with thelittleloop, through which customers can return used clothing in exchange for credits.

The scheme, dubbed ‘JoJo Reloved’, has now launched in the UK, and allows customers to either trade-in goods via the JoJo website or with a clear-out bag that can be collected from one of the brand’s stores.

Credits can be earned via both options, for which JoJo products and items from other thelittleloop brand partners are accepted. A voucher to spend on the JoJo website or with participating partners will be provided upon delivery of the goods.

The launch of the programme aptly coincides with the debut of JoJo’s new range for older kids, ‘JoJo Junior’, expanding its offering to clothing for up to 9 years old. The brand said the simultaneous launch was purposeful and supported a wider mission to reduce waste across the business.

The company has already carried out similar short-term donation initiatives, which it said have saved over 30 tonnes of childrenswear and baby clothing from going to waste. Through the introduction of Reloved, JoJo intends to make this a year-round effort as a reflection of its B Corp values.

In a statement, JoJo CEO, Mark Wright, said partnering with thelittleloop on the takeback scheme was something the company was excited about, placing it alongside other ethical and sustainable brands looking to extend the lifespan of their clothing.

Wright added: “For over 30 years, JoJo has been setting the standard in kids’ retail, designing playful, great quality clothes. We’ve always known that our customers resell and pass on our clothes when they’re outgrown, so we’re thrilled to introduce this easy platform to ensure that JoJo clothes are cherished, shared, and loved by even more kids - JoJo is too good for just one childhood.”