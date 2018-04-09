JoJo Maman Bébé posts 20.3 percent sales increase in FY17

JoJo Maman Bébé’s total sales for the year ending June 30, 2017 increased by 9.7 million pounds (13.6 million dollars) or 20.3 percent to 57.5 million pounds (81 million dollars), which includes like-for-like sales rise of 14.5 percent.

The company said in the accounts filed with the Companies House UK that retail sales for the year rose 3.7 million pounds (5.2 million dollars) or 11.7 percent against the prior year. The company opened eight new stores as part of its store expansion plan. Total count at the end of year in the UK and ROI stood at 82 stores. The company’s domestic sales witnessed a growth of 3.2 percent on a like-for-like basis. Web sales increased 5.2 million pounds (7.3 million dollars) or 39.8 percent to 18.2 million pounds (25.6 million dollars), representing 33.3 percent of the total sales.

During the year, international trade sales rose 0.2 million pounds (0.28 million dollars) over the previous year with sales by this channel representing 5.3 percent of the total sales. US sales through JoJo Maman Bébé US Inc continued to grow with a rise of 39.2 percent.

The company, however said that while growth in sales continues to be strong, the macroeconomic and political instability surrounding Brexit means consumer finances remain under pressure. JoJo Maman Bébé added that the company’s board continues to support the strategy of growth through further investment in infrastructure, international growth via new websites and trade sales to over 46 countries and opening around eight retail outlets every year with the company’s first store opening in the US scheduled in Spring 2018.

Picture:JoJo Maman Bébé website