Joseph Abboud to enter China through new YouXiang partnership

WHP Global has struck up a long-term licensing deal with YouXiang to bring its brand, Joseph Abboud, to the Chinese market.

Through the partnership, the luxury fashion retail group will have the rights to market and distribute the American men’s fashion brand within the region.

It will cover all aspects of distribution, including e-commerce, freestanding retail stores, shop-in-shops and wholesale/franchise.

The brand is slated to launch in Greater China in spring 2023, with men’s apparel, footwear, bags and accessories to be included.

“We are excited about this partnership as Joseph Abboud is a globally celebrated men’s fashion brand with tremendous opportunity in China,” said YouXiang’s founder, Jack Lee, in a release.

He continued: “We intend on fully leveraging our authority in bringing premium fashion brands into the Greater China market as well as our growing retail footprint to build a strong business together with WHP Global.”

The China-based group counts Armani, Michael Kors and Moncler among its list of brands it is authorised to distribute in the region.

Since its founding in 1987, Joseph Abboud has established itself as a longstanding custom tailored business, operating out of its own factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The brand has particularly experienced strong growth within its core collections, including its tailored clothing, special occasion and return-to-the-office wear.