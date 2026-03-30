Jott administration: three candidates vie for ready-to-wear company

Marseille (France) - The Marseille commercial court on Friday reviewed bids from three candidates to take over the Marseille-based ready-to-wear company Jott, known for its colourful down jackets. These were selected from around 15 potential buyers who came forward in February. The court will announce its decision on April 13.

The Jott brand ('Just over the top'), founded in 2010, was placed into administration in December. The Amoniss group is an investment company with a portfolio that includes the brands Chevignon, Lee Cooper and the retailer Pimkie, which was acquired from the Mulliez family in 2023. The group has received the majority of votes from the case's stakeholders, according to one of the parties involved. These stakeholders include the administrator, the judicial representative, the wage guarantee scheme (AGS) and the bank.

This bid appears to offer the best guarantees, with the takeover of 77 percent of the French workforce and the best sale price of three million for stock and assets. The takeover proposal by employees and one of the founders, named Project Mars, received only two votes from the representatives of Jott France and Jott Opération, two entities of the Marseille-based company. Project Mars plans to retain only 34 percent of employees and sets the sale price at 900,000 euros.

Finally, the proposal from BCR-I, a holding company that took over the menswear brand Café Coton in June, received no votes. It plans to retain only 28 percent of the workforce and offered 400,000 euros for the sale.

The Origin group, associated with Middle Eastern interests, did not present its bid on Friday as it had not secured the necessary bank guarantees, the same source specified.

The Jott company, headquartered in Marseille, has a network of stores mainly in France and Europe. It employed 254 people in France in 2025 with a turnover of 70 million euros. The subsidiary managing the stores in the Netherlands and Belgium is also subject to bankruptcy (liquidation) proceedings in Brussels.

"Jott is not just a local company, but a Marseille success story," stated "Mode in Sud", the region's fashion business union, in a press release in December when the bankruptcy was filed. The union expressed concern about an example that is "highly significant for our fashion ecosystem in the South". In recent years, the French ready-to-wear sector has been suffering a severe crisis, weighed down in particular by competition from second-hand fashion and ultra-fast fashion from Asia.