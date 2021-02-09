Joules acquires Garden Trading to broaden its product offering

British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules is extending its lifestyle offering by buying the Garden Trading Company Limited, a digitally-led retailer of home and garden products inspired by the British countryside and lifestyle trends.

In a statement, Joules said that the strategy behind the acquisition was to grow its customer base, while also broadening its product offer and strengthening its digital platform.

The acquisition it adds will strengthen Joules’ position in the “important and fast-growing home, garden and outdoor category”.

Joules also adds that Garden Trading has a “close cultural alignment” with itself, as “both share the same design-led approach to creating distinctive, quality products that are loved by their customers”.

Garden Trading has been a leading seller on the Friends of Joules digital marketplace since Joules launched the marketplace in 2019. The home and garden company designs its own range of distinctive home, garden and outdoor products that it sells through its own digital platform direct to consumers and more than 1,000 stockists across the UK.

Over recent years Garden Trading has reported rapid growth in its e-commerce revenue and has broadened its product range and increased its customer base. For the year to November 30, 2020, Garden Trading delivered revenue of 16.8 million pounds, up more than 40 percent on the prior year, and a profit before tax of 2 million pounds.

Joules states that it intends to continue to “develop and grow the Garden Trading brand and product range” whilst also seeing an opportunity to leverage Garden Trading’s design and sourcing strengths to develop a broader range of Joules-branded home, garden and outdoor products.

Nick Jones, chief executive of Joules, said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Garden Trading, which is a fast-growing and highly complementary brand to Joules in the attractive home, garden and outdoor category. The acquisition will help to increase the Joules customer base, broaden our product offering and strengthen our digital platform, which are three of the Group’s key strategic growth pillars.

“The Garden Trading brand shares similar design-led principles to Joules and, as has been demonstrated through its stand-out popularity on the Friends of Joules digital marketplace over the past 15 months, is highly relevant to our customers and their lifestyles. Garden Trading has a fantastic team and culture, which is closely aligned to Joules’. I am delighted to welcome Garden Trading’s team to the Joules family and look forward to working with them all over the coming years.”

Garden Trading’s founder and managing Director, Jon Holloway, will remain with the business until the end of December 2021.

Commenting on the acquisition, Holloway, added: “We are delighted to be joining Joules, which is a business and brand I have long admired. Since we started selling through the Friends of Joules digital marketplace more than a year ago it has become increasingly clear how well our products and brand resonate with the Joules customer base. In addition, by working with the Joules team it is clear that we share similar values, culture and customer-centric approach.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues as well as our loyal customers who have helped to develop Garden Trading into the established and popular brand it is today. With the continued dedication of the Garden Trading team alongside the support and infrastructure that Joules offers, I am very confident in the growth opportunities ahead for the Garden Trading brand.”

The Joules brand caters to 1.5 million active customers through its own digital platform, its retail stores in the UK and at country shows and events. Joules extends its brand reach through third-party relationships including concessions, online marketplaces and traditional wholesale in the UK and internationally.

As well as being successful in the UK, Joules has also made progress in targeting key markets the US and Germany through wholesale partnerships and its dedicated Joules websites.

Images: courtesy of Joules/Garden Trading