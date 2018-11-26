Joules gets green light for new headquarters

British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules has received planning permission for its new headquarters in its home town of Market Harborough, where the brand was established nearly 30 years ago.

Joules is planning a new 60,000 square foot facility that will see the company’s UK-based head office teams united under one roof for the first time, with the building’s design aiming to amplify the brand’s heritage and distinctive features by putting product design and creative functions at its centre.

Commenting on the planning permission, Tom Joule, founder and chief brand officer of Joules, said in a statement: “This is great news for our brand, our team and also the local community. Market Harborough is in Joules’ DNA and represents a very important ingredient in our brand’s heritage and unique personality. We have ambitious plans to further grow the Joules brand, both in the UK and internationally.

“We are confident our new head office will help preserve and strengthen our special culture and allow us to continue to attract and retain world-class talent.”

Work on the new site, which is adjacent to the brand’s existing leased head office buildings, is set to begin in early 2019.

Joules is a multi-channel fashion and lifestyle brand, covering fashion, footwear and accessories for women, men and children, as well as homeware, toiletries and eyewear collections. It has more than 120 standalone retail stores across the UK and Ireland and is stocked in stores including John Lewis and Next.

Images: courtesy of Joules