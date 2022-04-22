Joules partners with Reskinned to launch clothing takeback and resale scheme

British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules is teaming up with new clothing platform Reskinned to launch a takeback and resale programme to reduce waste and extend product life.

‘Joules ReWear’ will enable Joules customers to return any pre-loved Joules clothing, footwear or accessories, in any condition, to be rehomed or otherwise responsibly recycled. In exchange, consumers will receive a discount code for up to 25 pounds to spend next time they shop at Joules, online or in-store.

Reskinned will power the takeback scheme on the Joules website, allowing consumers to select which items they wish to trade in via an online tool. They will then be asked to package up the items and take to the courier drop off point. Once the takeback items have been received, they will be verified, before a credit voucher is e-mailed for the qualifying items.

Returned items will then be re-sold ‘good as new’, or otherwise repurposed or exported, explained Joules in a statement. With the Joules ReWear re-sale platform expected to launch later this year, allowing shoppers to purchase those pre-loved items that have been donated.

Ruby Fowler, corporate social responsibility manager at Joules, said: “We recognise the huge importance of doing what we can to reduce waste and improve the circularity of our industry, and Reskinned’s efforts align closely with our own strategy and our wider Responsibly Joules framework.

“This sits at the heart of everything we do and will continue to be critical as we work hard to deliver value for all our different stakeholders into the future. We can’t wait to see the success that we hope this partnership brings.”

Matt Hanrahan, chief executive officer at Reskinned, added: “At Reskinned we make it easy for brands and their customers to maximise the reuse potential of the many garments already out there. If we can’t reuse them, we’ll recycle them responsibly. It’s great to be working with Joules who clearly share our commitment to creating a more sustainable and circular clothing future.”