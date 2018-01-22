Joules signs three year lease extension at Greenock’s Custom House

Lifestyle brand Joules has signed a three year lease for 1,578 square feet of office space at Greenock’s recently refurbished Custom House in the west of Scotland.

The move comes not long after the fashion company completed a short-term lease in 2017 at the Georgian building. Joules’s decision to extend its lease of Greenock’s Custom House is seen as “fantastic news” by Riverside Inverclyde (ri), the company in charge of the economic redevelopment of Inverclyde’s, CEO Fiona Maguire. “To secure another international brand like Joules to join Toshiba and PG Paper at Custom House is fantastic news for both ri and Inverclyde,” she said. “Our aim is to provide outstanding facilities that can help attract new businesses like Joules into the area and to create new job opportunities for residents.”

Andrew Bowman, Head of Business Investment at Riverside Inverclyde added: “Custom House’s high quality suites, flexible fit-out options, competitive pricing, skilled workforce, great infrastructure and local, national and international connectivity make Inverclyde a compelling choice for international companies like Joules. The Long Room makes for a fantastic national or regional headquarters, offering space for 50 or more staff.”