JoyBuy arrives in France: JD.com's risky bet on a saturated European e-commerce market

Chinese giant JD.com is relaunching its JoyBuy marketplace in France, with the ambition of competing against AliExpress, Temu and Shein. After an initial failure in 2015, the group is returning with a more structured offering. The saturated and demanding European market will not forgive any logistical inaccuracies or vague positioning.

Behind this offensive, JD.com is certainly looking to compensate for the slowdown in Chinese consumption and trade tensions with the US by finding a new growth driver in Europe.

Why did the first launch fail?

Several factors explain JoyBuy's withdrawal during its first European attempt.

One. A proposition that was too generalist and lacked differentiation

During the initial launch, JoyBuy aimed for an “all-category” model, ranging from high-tech to groceries and textiles. In Europe, however, this model faces strong local competition and very different service expectations. FashionNetwork notes that the current offering “ranges from grocery products to DIY equipment... clothing is currently discreet in this generalist offer”.

Two. Logistics and customer experience not aligned with European standards

JD.com is renowned in China for its integrated and ultra-fast logistics. Transposing this model internationally, however, involves high costs related to warehouses, returns, taxation and compliance. Without an impeccable customer experience—including delivery times, service and traceability—customer loyalty is difficult to achieve.

Three. Vague price and brand positioning in textiles

Textiles are a highly competitive segment in France, dominated by either low-cost (Shein, Temu) or premium brands. JoyBuy has not yet established a clear strategy in this regard. FashionNetwork notes that “the clothing and footwear offer is currently discreet”. This is a weakness in a sector where fashion remains a driver of audience and margin.

Four. Limited brand effect and trust

French consumers place great importance on trust and stability. A launch in 2015 followed by a withdrawal in 2021 could project an image of instability, which JD.com will now have to correct.

In short, the first attempt failed to align product, logistics and customer experience with European standards, nor did it establish fashion as a differentiating factor.

What is the market share potential in France?

The French e-commerce market is expected to exceed 160 billion euros in turnover in 2025, according to Fevad. It remains dominated by Amazon, Cdiscount, Fnac-Darty and Zalando. To succeed, a new entrant must target a specific niche rather than volume.

Broad generalist segment with a fashion component

JoyBuy claims a “full-category online retail brand” positioning for Europe, reports Ecommerce News. If it succeeds in combining a large catalogue, competitive prices and reliable logistics, the portal could target between 2 percent and 5 percent of the French market within three to five years. This is a cautious but credible hypothesis given the necessary investments.

Specialisation in premium fashion and beauty

Where JoyBuy can distinguish itself is in premium beauty and fashion. The French offering highlights brands such as Rituals, La Roche-Posay, Lancôme and Hermès. This hybrid positioning—neither ultra-low-cost nor purely luxury—could allow it to capture 5 percent to 10 percent of the online fashion and beauty market, provided the strategy is executed perfectly.

Logistics and reliability as key levers

Building on its DNA as a “supply-chain-based technology and service provider”, JD.com could bring to Europe what it masters best: fast delivery, vertical integration and supply chain transparency. If the promise of a 24-48 hour service is confirmed, JoyBuy would gain a clear competitive advantage.

Which fashion segment is JoyBuy targeting?

The current fashion offering remains limited, consisting of brands like Tommy Hilfiger, J.Zao (JD.com's own brand) and a few Chinese products such as Dong Fang Yuan.

The sports segment, on the other hand, features references from Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Puma and K-Swiss, at prices close to classic retail.

Finally, the beauty section includes prestigious brands such as Hermès, Lancôme and Shiseido.

JoyBuy is therefore not trying to become a new Shein, but to establish itself as a hybrid marketplace: sport, fashion and premium beauty, supported by efficient logistics and competitive but not rock-bottom prices.

The basics and underwear segment via J.Zao could serve as a laboratory for this repositioning.

Who is the Chinese group behind JoyBuy?

JoyBuy is an offshoot of JD.com, one of the largest e-commerce and technology groups in China. The group, ranked among the world leaders in connected commerce, defines itself as a “retail infrastructure provider” based on the supply chain.

JD.com had already attempted a European presence with Ochama, an omnichannel brand tested in the Netherlands, before redirecting it.

The relaunch of JoyBuy in France, Germany and the Benelux countries is part of an internationalisation strategy designed to offset weak domestic demand in China and US surcharges.

With its warehouses, logistical capabilities and technological power, JD.com has considerable assets, but will need to adapt them to European regulations and consumer habits.

What JoyBuy will need to implement

The arrival of JoyBuy in France is a major strategic move for JD.com, but its success is not guaranteed. The French e-commerce market is mature, demanding and has little tolerance for inaccuracies.

To establish itself, JoyBuy will need to refine its premium fashion and beauty positioning against ultra-discount retailers; demonstrate impeccable logistics, including delivery times, returns and service; and differentiate its product offering through brands and exclusives.

If these conditions are met, JoyBuy could capture a few market share points in France, and potentially more in the fashion and beauty segment.

JD.com has the financial and technological means to achieve this. In Europe, however, it is often market culture, rather than technology, that makes the difference.

About JD.com

Founded in 1998 by Richard Liu Qiangdong, JD.com is one of China's giants in e-commerce and integrated logistics, often described as the “Chinese Amazon”. Based in Beijing, the group relies on a proprietary technological and logistical infrastructure that allows it to control the entire supply chain, from order to delivery.

Its activities cover a broad spectrum—marketplace, high-tech, textiles, food, beauty, health, logistics and cloud—and are structured around several entities: JD Logistics, JD Health, JD Property and JD Industrials. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (under the symbol JD), the group claims several hundred million active users in China.

JoyBuy is one of its major international projects—a subsidiary specifically designed for Europe, intended to extend the JD.com model beyond the Chinese market.