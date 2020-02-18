Juicy Couture aims for growth in the U.S. and Canada with new partnership

Contemporary fashion label Juicy Couture is gearing up for growth in 2020 with the help of NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated, multichannel apparel company. Authentic Brands Group, Juicy Couture's parent organization, made the announcement of the new partnership on Feb. 18, sharing that NYC Alliance will be a marquee partner of the brand.

“Juicy Couture is one of the foundational brands at ABG. We are pleased to appoint NYC Alliance as a partner—we have no doubt they will deliver tremendous value to the brand,” said Jarrod Weber, the group president of lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group. “This is only the beginning of a renewed emphasis around Juicy Couture including a robust marketing strategy.”

NYC Alliance will take over the responsibility of design, production, and distribution for the label’s branded sportswear products for women, which includes T-shirts, dresses, cardigans, and more like Juicy Couture’s iconic tracksuits. The distribution rights included in the agreement range from “department stores to specialty retailers as well as select multi-branded e-commerce throughout the United States and Canada.”

Products from Juicy Couture will be available in the U.S. and Canada at leading retailers and Juicy Couture’s e-commerce platform in the fall and winter season of 2020.

Image: Courtesy of Authentic Brands Group