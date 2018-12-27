Juicy Couture partners with Shinsegae International

Authentic Brands Group, owner of a global portfolio of lifestyle and entertainment brands including Juicy Couture, has announced that it is expanding the fashion brand in South Korea with a partnership with Shinsegae International that will see the opening of 10 new shop-in-shops in the region.

Shinsegae International, the leading Korea-based lifestyle company specialising in retail development and brand building, will expand Juicy Couture’s footprint by launching retail destinations throughout South Korea, with 10 shop-in-shop locations in major department stores planned throughout the region by 2020.

It is expected that there will be 50 additional shop-in-shops by the end of 2024, with the first location expected to debut in August 2019.

“ABG’s partnership with Shinsegae pairs a great brand with Korea’s premier retailer; this is exactly the kind of synergistic partnership that will build the Juicy brand and make it available to young Korean woman which will provide Shinsegae an opportunity to expand its position with one of America’s great fashion brands,” said Jarrod Weber, president of brand at ABG, owner of Juicy Couture in a statement.

Specialising in design, manufacturing and distribution, Shinsegae International will also launch a collection of Juicy Couture ready-to-wear, active wear, intimates, handbags, footwear and accessories exclusively sold in Korea. Ji Hyung Choi, head of design, will support Shinsegae International’s creative direction for the brand in this market.

“We look forward to building a successful, long-term partnership with Authentic Brands Group,” added Kwan- Keun Baek, executive vice president of Shinsegae International. “Juicy Couture is a pioneer of fashion throughout the world. We are excited to bring an exclusive collection to fans in 2019.”

Shinsegae International will launch an e-commerce destination at SIVillage.com in 2019 to expand the distribution of Juicy Couture’s exclusive Korean collection.

Image: courtesy of Authentic Brands Group - Juicy Couture advert