Juicy Couture partners with The Batra Group with new licensing deal

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the owner of brands including Juicy Couture, Nautica, Frye, and more, announced on July 29 that it has joined in a long-term master licensing agreement with London-based fashion designer and manufacturer The Batra Group.

In addition to the partnership, ABG announced that The Batra Group will debut an exclusive, all-new Spring 2020 collection of Juicy Couture apparel and accessories for the European market. With the help of Amy Gibson, the leading designer behind the Ivy Park brand. The collection will be inspired by global street style and will feature incorporate the bold color palettes, silhouettes, and spirit of Los Angeles and Juicy Couture.

“We are very excited to secure the license for the Juicy Couture brand as it sits well within our portfolio and has incredibly opportunity in the women’s lifestyle market being the original brand to identify athleisure and the velour tracksuit,” said Rajiv Batra, the executive chairman of The Batra Group in a statement.

In this partnership with the American company, The Batra Group will help further the Juicy Couture global brand strategy “to interpret and distribute core product categories in key markets around the world.”

“As the Juicy Couture brand continues to grow and evolve it is our priority to enlist industry-leading partners in key brand territories to expand the business and design product that is authentic to the brand’s DNA and meets the needs of the Juicy girl,” said AGB’s president of brand and lifestyle. “We are confident that The Batra Group will successfully expand Juicy Couture throughout Europe and look forward to a long-lasting relationship.

The new collection made by The Batra Group—which will be designed exclusively for the U.K. and European markets—will be available in department stores and on e-commerce websites in spring.

Images: Courtesy of Authentic Brands Group