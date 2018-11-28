Juicy Couture signs European leather and outerwear licensing deal

American casual brand Juicy Couture, trendy in the 1990s and early 2000s, has signed a licensing deal with Platinum 3 Fashion GMBH Dusseldorf, the German subsidiary of Dubai-based Platinum 3, as part of its worldwide relaunch strategy. The duo is working on a Fall/Winter collection for 2019, which will offer limited-edition leather and outerwear styles “handpicked to suit the European customer while retaining the brand DNA of casual and glamour”.

“Acquiring the license of Juicy Couture is transformational for us, as we step firmly into women’s fashion and further diversify our portfolio”, said Vanita Mehra, Managing Director of Platinum 3, in a statement. The company also holds a fashion licensing agreement with Bugatti.

Founded in 1997 in California by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Juicy Couture gained notoriety after being worn by celebrities such as Madonna and Paris Hilton. The company was acquired by Fifth & Pacific in 2003, which sold it for 195 million US dollars to Authentic Brands Group ten years later.