Julien Macdonald’s brand falls into liquidation

The eponymous brand of Welsh designer Julien Macdonald has become another victim of the current economic climate, having fallen into liquidation as a result of turbulent market conditions.

The news had been confirmed by FTS Recovery, which told WWD that Alan Coleman and Marco Piacquadio had been appointed as joint liquidators to the luxury label.

In a statement to the media outlet, the firm said that Macdonald’s business had lost “a significant proportion of revenue” following the collapse of Debenhams at the end of 2020, and had taken a hit during the pandemic, “which has affected all aspects of the retail sector”.

The liquidators further noted that they were selling stock and other assets in order to seek repayment for creditors, adding that no employees or existing contracts could be saved.

Coleman continued: “The cash flow issues were compounded by general inflationary costs, which impacted on all aspects of the business.”

The announcement comes amid the UK’s ongoing battle to bring down inflation, which reached record levels over the past 12 months and saw interest rates skyrocket.

Julien Macdonald AW23, London Fashion Week. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Liquidation comes months after Macdonald’s return to London Fashion Week

Macdonald is not the first to be heavily impacted by the current climate in the region.

Recent reports suggested that Christopher Kane’s brand was also in a spot of bother , after it was placed into administration last month only to then have its IP and assets snapped up by Christopher and Tammy Kane last week.

For Macdonald, however, this move has brought to a potential end a notable career for the designer, who had founded his brand in 1998, and had garnered a slew of celebrity endorsements from the likes of Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

The label returned to London Fashion Week in February after a three-year hiatus, with an over-the-top show featuring laser lights, smoke and the designer’s typical sequin-heavy attire.

His current position is largely attributed to the downfall of Debenhams, which Macdonald had signed a long-term contract with prior to its collapse.