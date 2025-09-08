JustBrand Limited acquires Venture Heat, strengthening its position in the heated apparel market 

JustBrand Limited, the parent company behind heated and cooling apparel brands including Gerbing, AlphaCool, and ActionHeat, has acquired Venture Heat, a company that pioneered battery-heated gear. A strategic move by JustBrand Limited, the acquisition sees the Philadelphia-based company cement its position as North America’s biggest heated apparel company.

In line with the company’s broader goal of providing heated apparel across the retail, tactical, and industrial sectors, the move also underlines the next stage of growth for JustBrand Limited. “Venture Heat has been a respected innovator in this category for over two decades,” said Justin Silverman, Co-CEO of JustBrand Limited, in a statement. “Their team brings a wealth of product knowledge and technical expertise that will elevate our capabilities and help us move even faster to serve our customers and partners.”

Venture Heat’s product lineup includes heated jackets, gloves, motorcycle gear, and waterproof heated diving vests. The brand’s current offering will help boost JustBrand’s research and development capabilities, leading to faster and more streamlined product development across its entire portfolio.

“This acquisition is more than a brand addition—it’s a cultural fit,” said Brandon Singer, Co-CEO of JustBrand Limited. “We share the same commitment to quality, performance, and innovation. Adding Venture Heat unlocks exciting opportunities to expand our product line and expand into new markets.”

In addition to expanding and enhancing JustBrand’s product assortment online and in stores, the acquisition of Venture Heat will help accelerate the time to market for new collections of battery-heated gear and help serve international markets better by providing improved distribution and category leadership.