K-Way eyes Asia expansion

Outerwear brand K-Way could possibly be looking at a repositioning strategy in China in 2022, as it sets its sights on new markets.

Following immediately on from its autumn/winter 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week, Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of sales at the brand’s parent company BasicNet Group, has said the firm plans to grow the brand globally.

In an interview with news agency Adnkronos, Boglione said: “Our challenge? To successfully develop the brand while remaining true to its DNA and to the iconic nature of the products we make. We want to expand beyond Italy and France, our main markets, and make the brand known worldwide.”

BasicNet, an Italian fashion group that counts Kappa, Superga and Jesus Jeans among its portfolio, operates the sportswear label’s French brand following its purchase of 100 percent stake in K-Way France.

Since the acquisition, K-Way itself has developed an almost cult-like reputation. The brand, known initially for its iconic windbreaker, has been making its mark in the luxury segment through collaborations with the likes of Fendi and Comme des Garçons.

According to Boglione, the company is now looking toward a market repositioning in Asia as one of its main projects for 2022.

He noted: “Over the past few months, we have realised there is a marked interest in [K-Way] on several Asian markets. In 2022, we will open in Japan, China, Korea and Hong Kong. There will be a plan for the brand to enter and expand in these markets, and we are very confident.”

Boglione also reported steady growth in other brands owned by BasicNet, stating that “all [of them] are continually opening new stores around the world”. He added: “We have a long-term vision. In 2021, we recovered from the setbacks caused by 2020, a complex year for everyone. We certainly have ambitious plans for the years to come. Our goal is to expand vigorously.”