Kallati’s CEO appointed to the board of Responsible Jewellery Council

Fine jewellery brand Kallati’s CEO Reout Kallati has been appointed to the board of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC).

This prestigious appointment, the company said in a statement, recognizes Reout Kallati's exceptional leadership and commitment to promoting sustainable and ethical practices within the industry.

Speaking about her appointment to the RJC board, Reout Kallati said: "I am honoured to join the board of the Responsible Jewellery Council and to contribute to their vital work in promoting sustainability and ethical standards in our industry. Kallati has always strived to lead by example, reinforcing our values as a responsible brand, and I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members to drive positive change and inspire others to adopt responsible practices.”

The Responsible Jewellery Council is a non-profit organisation dedicated to standardising sustainable and ethical practices in the global jewellery and watch industry. Through establishing guidelines and codes that address critical aspects such as human rights, gemstone sourcing, and labour, the RJC plays a pivotal role in building trust throughout the industry's supply chain. Certification by the RJC provides assurance to partners, vendors, and customers that a company is operating in a manner that is both sustainable and ethical.

Kallati, the company added, has long been recognized for its commitment to sustainability and ethics. The company has implemented an effective, environmentally friendly system that significantly reduces carbon emissions and actively contributes to the preservation of nature by minimising the use of plastic and paper. Furthermore, Kallati ensures that all its jewellery is conflict-free, ethically produced, and features only clean-cut diamonds providing the assurance of responsible sourcing.

Reout Kallati, who is also a registered attorney, a qualification that she gained in order to fight a legal case for the family-owned jeweller, brings with her extensive experience and visionary leadership, and will contribute valuable insights and perspectives to the RJC board, driving the organisation's mission forward and promoting responsible business practices within the global jewellery industry.