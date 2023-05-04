Kanye West and Yeezy ordered to pay 300,000 dollars to snubbed creator

As another day passes, another Kanye West saga has unravelled. The rapper-turned-designer and his brand Yeezy have now been ordered to pay over 300,000 dollars to New York-based creative Katelyn Mooney after failing to attend a court session.

A default judgement was filed in Mooney’s favour at Manhattan Supreme Court when no legal representative for West or his brand showed up or responded to the court papers.

In her lawsuit, Mooney initially claimed that West and Yeezy owed her over 300,000 dollars in damages and unpaid invoices after failing to fully pay her for a photoshoot she was hired to produce in September.

The artist was appointed to create imagery for Yeezy’s new SHDZ sunglasses collection for 110,000 dollars, of which she claimed she had only received 15,000 dollars.

In her complaint, Mooney, who is a freelancer, said the snub forced her to take out “a significant loan and max out her credit cards” so she could cover her bills, calling West’s behaviour “exploitative conduct”.

The news comes days after it was revealed that Adidas was confronted with a lawsuit from its investors regarding its past dealings with the controversial figure.

The complaint alleged that executives for the sportswear giant knew about West’s troubling conduct long before an anonymous letter from employees revealed a series of “problematic behaviour” they encountered during his time as a collaborator for the brand.

It has also been reported by NBC News that West and Yeezy are facing further issues in regards to more than 600,000 dollars of unpaid tax debts, dating back to 2021.

The media outlet added that it had uncovered 17 government-imposed liens in California against three of West’s businesses, including a charity in his name.