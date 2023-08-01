Kao acquires self-tanning brand Bondi Sands

Japanese consumer goods company Kao, behind brands including John Frieda, Bioré and Molton Brown, has acquired Melbourne-based Bondi Sands, known for its self-tanning, suncare, skincare and body products.

The agreement will see Kao Corporation’s wholly owned overseas subsidiaries Kao Australia Pty. Limited and Kao USA Inc. acquire the Bondi Sands brands through Bondi Sands Australia Pty Ltd and related Bondi Sands companies for an undisclosed amount.

Kao, which is known for its UV care technologies in the Japanese market, has positioned skincare as one of its key drivers in its mid-term strategy to drive growth in the group’s global skincare business. With the acquisition of Bondi Sands, Kao said that it will “put an even greater focus on the skin protection category, helping consumers protect their skin from external environmental factors, while it establishes a firm position globally in the sunscreen and self-tanning markets”.

Karen Frank, president of the consumer care business of Americas and EMEA at Kao, said in a statement: “Bondi Sands is an incredible brand and a perfect fit for the Kao Consumer Care Business portfolio. Quality, innovation, environmental responsibility, accessibility and community are at the forefront of everything it does, ideally aligning Bondi Sands to our own brand values and corporate philosophy, which we call the ‘Kao Way’.

“The addition of Bondi Sands to our consumer family of brands will greatly advance our mission to be the preeminent leader in the global skin protection business and continue our journey of offering diverse products that promote a ‘Kirei’ lifestyle that is healthy, inclusive and sustainable for all.”

Bondi Sands suncare products are available in more than 32 countries, including Australia, the US, and the UK, where it is the country’s number one self-tanning brand. Inspired by Australia’s most iconic beach, the brand has gained a loyal consumer base due to its salon-quality self-tanning formulas that offer a beautiful, healthy tan without the damaging effects of the sun.

In addition to their extensive self-tanning assortment, Bondi Sands also offers a range of suncare and skincare, including broad-spectrum sunscreens designed to protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays and after-sun products to soothe and nourish the skin post-sun exposure.

Shaun Wilson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bondi Sands, added: “Kao's values and principles match those of Bondi Sands, as we both share an unyielding commitment to delivering innovative products that protect the skin and enhance the lives of our valued customers worldwide.

“The integration of Kao's renowned scientific and technological resources into our operations is an unparalleled opportunity that will significantly contribute to the exponential growth of our brand, empowering us to further expand our product offerings and advance our research and development initiatives. With this partnership, we can now confidently explore untapped markets, reach more customers around the world and continue to fulfil our company mission.”

Kao Corporation’s current portfolio features over 20 leading brands, including Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries, and Molton Brown.