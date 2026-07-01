Kappahl acquires majority stake in Swedish secondhand retailer Arkivet

Nordic retail giant Kappahl Group has acquired a majority stake in Arkivet Second Hand, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen its position in circular fashion and expand resale capabilities.

Arkivet, known as Sweden’s leading secondhand retail chain, will continue to operate its 'Modern Second Hand' concept, which combines curated pre-owned assortments with an in-store shopping experience. The acquisition intends to support its expansion both within the Nordics and internationally.

For Kappahl, the investment aligns with its broader strategy to build a portfolio of brands while developing circular business models across the group. The company also operates Newbie alongside its core Kappahl brand. The group said it will continue developing its own circular initiatives while supporting Arkivet’s growth as part of a wider sustainability strategy.

In a statement, Elisabeth Peregi, president and CEO of Kappahl Group, said: “We are impressed by Arkivet’s concept, which presents and offers second-hand fashion in a modern way to customers who want both to buy and sell pre-owned garments.”

She added: “This is an important and exciting step for us. Arkivet represents a business model we strongly believe in and one that has a natural role in a more responsible fashion industry, where garments are given a long life.”

Arkivet CEO Martin Hallander said the partnership would help scale the business, stating: “We are genuinely proud to welcome Kappahl Group as a partner. With its strong Nordic presence and extensive experience in brand building, we see great opportunities to scale the Modern Second Hand offering together.”

He added that the collaboration provides “better conditions for continued expansion and development, while remaining true to who we are as Arkivet.”