Kappahl partners with TrusTrace to support its traceability efforts

Swedish apparel brand Kappahl is teaming up with TrusTrace, the fashion and retail supply chain traceability platform, to support its sustainability efforts.

In a statement, Kappahl said that the TrusTrace platform will “strengthen” its sustainability and traceability initiatives and provide the company with infrastructure that facilitates compliance with current and upcoming supply chain regulations, such as the Norwegian Transparency Act and the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles.

Kappahl aims to leverage the TrusTrace platform to enable more data-based decision-making to drive sustainability in day-to-day operations and to equip consumers to move towards more sustainable consumption by communicating the impact of their products.

Sandra Roos, vice president of sustainability at Kappahl, said: “For Kappahl, it is important to be a transparent company, and we want to make it easy for our customers to make informed and sustainable choices. Our customers must receive as detailed information as possible in order to quickly know what it is they have bought and knowing where and how the garment is made also raises its value.

“There is a lot of work behind each finished garment, the manufacturing process is long and involves many people – something perhaps not everyone is aware of. With TrusTrace, we get the tools to efficiently manage sustainability data for the approximately 40 million garments that are sold every year. Sustainability data can be presented for an overall picture of the garment's values, which can then be communicated to customers in a simple and accessible way.”

Image: Kappahl/TrusTrace

TrusTrace chief executive and co-founder Shameek Ghosh added: “Kappahl identified traceability as a key strategic enabler for sustainable change, and a way to facilitate compliance with evolving supply chain laws and regulations.

“We’re thrilled that they selected TrusTrace as the framework to promote data-driven, sustainable action. Kappahl will be able to leverage robust supply chain data insights to enable responsible sourcing and adhere to laws such as the Norwegian Transparency Act and the upcoming EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles.”