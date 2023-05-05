Kappahl turning Newbie brand into a separate business unit

Swedish fashion company Kappahl Group has announced that its kidswear brand Newbie will be a separate business unit to optimise its full potential.

In a statement, Kappahl said that the new business unit would be led by Thomas Kusoffsky, who has been appointed vice president of Newbie, with a new organisational structure for the brand to be introduced from June 1.

Kusoffsky was previously president and chief executive of the optical chain Smarteyes and will join Kappahl in the autumn.

Elisabeth Peregi, president and chief executive of Kappahl, said: “Kappahl is in a phase where we want to take the next step in developing our organisation on our growth journey. Our brands Kappahl and Newbie have different potential, and we want to maximise this potential. Therefore, we are now making Newbie a separate business unit with full responsibility for the Newbie brand.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Thomas Kusoffsky to Kappahl and to this new role, which is an important part of our work to develop and further build our strong Newbie business. Thomas' leadership and brand experience will be an important ingredient in leading Newbie towards new successes and future expansion.”

Image: Kappahl Group; Thomas Kusoffsky, vice president of Newbie

Commenting on his new role, Kusoffsky added: “Newbie has great potential and is a fantastic brand. This role has all the parts I’m passionate about; to get the opportunity to build a new team, but also to develop one of the strongest brands in the children's clothing category. Kappahl is in an exciting process of change, and I look forward to contributing to that development.”

Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.