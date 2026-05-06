Kapten & Son launches first UK dedicated fulfilment operation

German lifestyle brand Kapten & Son, known for its minimalistic and functional backpacks and travel essentials, is strengthening its UK presence with its first dedicated fulfilment operation in the country to bypass post-Brexit friction and accelerate growth in the region.

In a statement, the European premium brand said the logistics investment reflects the brand’s rapid UK growth and its ambition to become the go-to backpack brand for British consumers and will dramatically reduce delivery times from 7 business days to just 1–3 business days.

Previously, the brand fulfilled orders from Germany, but with the post-Brexit challenges that many European brands face when operating in the UK, such as customs complexities and border delays, it felt that the longer shipping times didn’t reflect the premium experience Kapten & Son stands for.

The new UK fulfilment operation is delivered in partnership with third-party logistics provider Quivo.

Michael Rawson, UK country manager at Kapten & Son, said: "Every decision we've made in the UK has been about removing barriers between our customers and the products they love.

"First, we solved the customs issue [by introducing a DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) shipping solution], and now we're solving speed. With a UK warehouse, British customers will receive their orders in days, not weeks. This is us planting our flag and saying: we're here, we're committed, and we want to be the UK's favourite backpack brand."

Kapten & Son adds that the UK represents one of its “most exciting growth markets,” with strong performance across direct-to-consumer, retail, and business-to-business channels, boosted by the recent opening of its flagship store in Seven Dials, Covent Garden.