Karen Millen Dutch arm files for bankruptcy

The Dutch division of British fashion brand Karen Millen has declared bankruptcy, curator Jos Borsboom confirmed to Dutch news site RTL Z.

The bankruptcy was the result of problems at the British parent company, according to Borsboom, who added that the chance of the Dutch arm restarting was not great, because "the purchase and production of Karen Millen has stopped".

Karen Millen currently has eighty employees in the Netherlands, according to RTL Z, including in its own store in The Hague and shop-in-shops at De Bijenkorf.

Last week, Drapers reported that Karen Millen and Coast CEO, Beth Butterwick, had left her role at the company after the two brands were acquired by online fashion retailer Boohoo earlier this month.