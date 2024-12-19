Karen Millen signs jewellery licensing agreement with Simon Harrison

Boohoo-owned Karen Millen has secured a new jewellery licensing agreement with Simon Harrison, an established designing, manufacturing and licensing firm.

The news coincides with the launch of the brand’s new spring/summer 2025 collection, which will be stocked by Debenhams, Next and Karen Millen, itself.

Each piece in the collection has been engraved with the Karen Millen logo and utilises contoured silhouettes and cut crystal stones that intend to unite the line.

The launch both extends a long existing partnership between Karen Millen and Simon Harrison, while also marking the second licensing deal secured by the British label, the first being with Mondottica on optical frames and sunglasses.

In a release announcing the news, Simon Harrison said: “We first started making jewellery for Karen Millen over 20 years ago. We are proud to once again work with this British heritage brand that stands for quality and value.”

In his own statement, chief operating officer at Karen Millen, Mark Barraclough, said that it was “exciting” to be working alongside Simon Harrison again.

He continued: “This is another great step for the brand to further expand on our offering to our customers.”

Karen Millen spring 2025 jewellery collection. Credits: Karen Millen.