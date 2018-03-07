Karen Millen signs partnership with IMG to extend product offer

London - High street fashion label Karen Millen has signed a new partnership with IMG, who will become the retailer’s first exclusive worldwide licensing representative in a multi-year deal.

“Our partnership with IMG marks the start of a new journey for Karen Millen and our customers, which will see us translate our distinctive design and attention to detail into a wider range of fashion and lifestyle products. It follows extensive customer research, which revealed a desire among Karen Millen women to extend their relationship with the brand into new product areas,” said Beth Butterwick, CEO of Karen Millen in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce the new ranges in future collections.”

The new partnership deal, which sees Karen Millen expand its product offering to include women’s swimwear, athleisure, gifts, lingerie, accessories and luggage among others comes as the fashion brand continues to evolve from a premium British fashion brand into a global lifestyle brand.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Karen Millen – one of the UK’s leading women’s fashion brands with a rapidly growing international presence,” added Matthew Primack, Senior Vice President, IMG Licensing. “We aim to support this expansion by creating partnerships with companies to deliver a roster of aspirational and beautifully designed consumer products to complement their existing collections that are enjoyed by so many of the brand’s fans around the world.”

Founded in 1981 by Karen Millen, the fashion brand is known for its style-driven, feminine designs which include casual, formal and work wear. Since then the brand has grown to offer footwear, accessories, handbags and small leather goods, boasting more than 360 points of sale in over 65 countries across six continents.

Photo: Karen Millen