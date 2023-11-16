Karlie Kloss snaps up i-D Magazine from Vice Media

Karlie Kloss has acquired i-D Magazine from Vice Media, the second publication to be added to the supermodel and businesswoman’s growing portfolio.

While W Magazine was the first to be snapped up by Kloss, who led a consortium of investors through the process in 2020, i-D is the first to be handled through Bedford Media, a newly formed company Kloss is the chairwoman of.

As part of the deal, the publication’s current editor-in-chief, Alastair McKimm, will be expanding his role, according to WWD, to now become chief creative officer and global editor-in-chief.

It comes after Vice Media continues to tackle an ongoing financial crisis, which came to light when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year and was later acquired by its creditors in a 350 million dollar deal.

Kloss, meanwhile, has been building up her own business portfolio, investing both in digital startups and various forms of media, as well as operating Klossy, a nonprofit dedicated to hosting coding camps for girls.