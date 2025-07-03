Kate Moss’s wellness label Cosmoss collapses, underscoring the volatility of celebrity ventures

Cosmoss, the premium skincare and wellness founded by supermodel Kate Moss in 2022, has entered creditors’ voluntary liquidation barely two years after launch, according to filings at Companies House.

Filed documents show liquidators were appointed at the end of June and a winding-up resolution was passed on 25 June. The business disclosed liabilities including 2.3 million pounds owned to Kate Moss Agency.

Cosmoss entered the crowded prestige-beauty field in 2022 with a ranging comprising of 21 pounds teas, 52 pounds cleansers and a 120 pounds fragrance named Sacred Mist. The proposition blended homeopathy, “spiritual” positioning and Moss’s cultural cachet, and won early placement at Liberty and Fenwick. Moss worked with Polish brand incubator Warsaw Labs, which describes itself as “a boutique brand incubator driven by a unique mission to elevate beauty and wellness industry by producing less, but better.: Yet commentators questioned whether the notoriously private model could credibly anchor a wellness narrative that relies on constant personal storytelling.

A tough market for celebrity-led start-ups

The business failure highlights the growing attrition rate among celebrity beauty ventures. While Rihanna’s Fenty and Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line have achieved scale through deep corporate partnerships (with LVMH/Kendo and Coty respectively), many smaller, self-financed labels are struggling to gain traction as acquisition costs rise and consumers grow more sceptical of star-driven claims.

UK prestige skincare sales rose 9 per cent in 2023, according to Circana (formerly NPD), but growth slowed sharply in the first half of this year as inflation squeezed discretionary spending. At the same time the sector has seen an influx of celebrity launches—from Hailey Bieber’s Rhode to Brad Pitt’s Le Domaine. intensifying competition for shelf space and social-media attention.

Price sensitivity has become acute. A Mintel survey released this spring found 62 per cent of UK shoppers now view premium beauty as “an occasional treat” rather than a routine purchase, up from 48 per cent pre-pandemic. Cosmoss’s pricey teabags and triple-digit fragrance may have been a tough sell in that climate.

Investor implications

Cosmoss’s largest shareholders include Moss herself, Warsaw Labs and minority partner Victoria Young, a homeopath who helped formulate the range. Their backers will recover little: unsecured creditors are unlikely to be paid in full. The company said it holds 241,000 pounds of stock.

For private-equity groups hunting the next celebrity “brand platform”, the episode is a reminder that name recognition alone cannot offset the heavy marketing investment required for scale—or consumers’ growing demand for transparency over price, efficacy and sustainability.

Moss remains a lucrative hire for fashion and beauty advertisers. But the swift unravelling of Cosmoss suggests that, for the model’s own label, star power proved insufficient ballast in an unforgiving market.