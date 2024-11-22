Katy Perry wins trademark case: Fashion label 'Katie Perry' must be revoked

Pop star Katy Perry has won her long-running trademark case against Australian fashion designer Katie Jane Taylor, who brands her label Katie Perry. The legal dispute revolves around the rights to the brand name "Katie Perry", which Taylor registered in Australia in 2008. The court ruled that Taylor's trademark "Katie Perry" should be revoked and that the designer must pay legal costs, The Guardian and SBS News reported.

Summary Katy Perry wins trademark case against Australian designer Katie Jane Taylor.

Court rules Taylor's "Katie Perry" trademark should be revoked due to Perry's prior claim and Taylor's awareness of Perry's fame.

Taylor expresses disappointment, while Perry remains silent on the verdict.

The legal dispute began when Perry sold her merchandise, including clothing bearing her stage name, during her 2014 tour in Australia. Taylor, who had registered her trademark since 2008, sued the singer for trademark infringement. An Australian court initially ruled in Taylor's favour in 2023, but Perry appealed the ruling.

The appeals court unanimously ruled in favour of the pop star, overturning the previous court's decision. The judges concluded that Perry's use of her name on merchandise during her tour was fair, given that Perry had trademarked her name in 2009, five years before Taylor founded her company.

The judges also noted that Taylor was aware of Perry's international fame before she registered her own brand, "Katie Perry". Additionally, Perry had attempted to reach a "coexistence agreement" (an agreement in which both parties recognise their trademark rights and can operate together in the marketplace) before the lawsuit began. However, Taylor rejected this proposal, which the judges said was a missed opportunity for a peaceful resolution.

Following the verdict, Taylor expressed her disappointment: "Ever since I was 11 years old, I've dreamed of having my own fashion label. And now that dream, which I've worked so hard for since 2006, has been taken away from me." She added: "A trademark is not worth the paper it's printed on." Perry herself declined to comment on the case.