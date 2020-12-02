Keds appoints Jennifer Lynch as VP of global product

Keds, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has appointed footwear and apparel industry veteran Jennifer Lynch as the new Vice President of Global Product. In her new role, the company said in a statement, Lynch will manage design, product development and product management for the brand.

“There is so much opportunity to build on Keds’ already incredible portfolio of iconic styles while exploring additional collaborations like our current partnership with Kate Spade New York,” said Lynch.

Lynch, the company added, joins Keds from New Balance, where she played an integral role in the growth of both its apparel and footwear businesses for more than a decade. Most recently, she held the role of general manager of global apparel merchandising. Prior to that, Lynch held critical roles in footwear as the global head of Women’s Classics and Lifestyles. She also managed New Balance’s Made in US and Made in UK product as well as a cross-category footwear line called NB Sport. Lynch will report to Bornie Del Priore, Global Brand President of both Keds and the Wolverine Worldwide Kids Group.

“Jen is an innovative, consumer-focused product professional with extensive experience in guiding global product launches and growth efforts within high-profile apparel and footwear companies,” Del Priore said, adding, “Her track record for creating global go-to-market strategies that support growth initiatives make her a perfect fit for Keds.”

Lynch holds a master’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University and a bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College.

Picture credit:Lambert