Keel Labs wins ‘Innovation Project of the Year’ at Textile Exchange Climate & Nature Impact Awards

Sustainable next-gen materials company Keel Labs has been selected as the winner of the 'Innovation Project of the Year' at the Textile Exchange Climate & Nature Impact Awards.

Presented with an award during the annual Textile Exchange Conference on October 31, the fourth annual award program honors those in the fashion and textile industries who demonstrate commitment and determination in advancing positive impacts for climate and nature, Keel Labs was selected for its low-impact, next-gen material made from alginate, Kelsun fiber.

The 'Innovation Project of the Year' award celebrates projects demonstrating creative approaches to reducing reliance on virgin synthetics through textile recycling, biosynthetic, and carbon capture. The award, presented by journalist Whitney Bauck, recognizes leaders across Innovation, Climate, Nature, and Collaboration, inspiring impactful change in the industry.

"Being awarded the Innovation Project of the Year by Textile Exchange is a profound honor, especially given the organization's renowned industry standing and insight," said Tessa Callaghan, CEO of Keel Labs, in a statement.

"It is inspiring and validating to know that the hard work we've put in for years to scale our technology is resonating and that its necessity is understood. For the industry, it represents an important moment in time, where critical solutions like Kelsun are on the rise within the market to resolve the challenges textile supply chains have faced to date."

Formerly known as Algiknit, the award comes not long after the company launched its debut limited-edition garment with Outerknown featuring its flagship product, Kelsun fiber. A seaweed-based yarn, the fiber can be used in numerous applications across the textile, apparel, and interior sectors.