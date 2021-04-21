Kendra Scott partners with AI company to assist healthcare workers

American fashion accessories brand Kendra Scott has partnered with female-led AI company Diligent Robotics, a company creating robot assistants named Moxi that help healthcare professionals and provide social and emotional support for children patients.

The new partnership falls under the brand’s Kendra Cares program that gives patients in pediatric hospitals the opportunity to design their own customized Kendra Scott jewelry while in the hospital. According to the brand, since first introduced in 2015, the program has reached 20,000 patients in 40 hospitals across the US.

“Our Kendra Cares creative arts program has always had a special place in my heart. With the global pandemic forcing us - and hospitals especially - to find new ways to connect, we knew we needed to think differently, and we found the perfect partner in Moxi and the Diligent Robotics team,” said founder and executive chairwoman Kendra Scott, in a release.

“We are so excited to work together with another female-founded Austin business to create this unique, innovative experience for pediatric patients, and I cannot wait to see the impact it will have.”