Kendra Scott signs licensing agreement with Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Lifestyle brand Kendra Scott has signed an exclusive, long-term licensing agreement with Marchron Eyewear, Inc. for the development of the first-ever Kendra Scott eyewear collection.

Set to include both optical and sunframes, the debut Kendra Scott eyewear range will launch in September 2025. Pieces in the collection are set to incorporate the brand's iconic, signature design elements, bold colors as well as a distinctive use of form and materials. The debut eyewear collection will include classic, feminine eye frame styles that will complement the brand’s offering of accessories and jewelry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kendra Scott into our world-class portfolio of brands, a truly remarkable brand known for iconic jewelry designs, but also their philosophy and commitment to giving back," said Thomas Burkhardt, president at Marchon Eyewear, Inc., in a statement. "We are very proud to announce this partnership, and we are confident the brand's expansion into eyewear will be a great success for many years to come."

"As we continue to expand into the lifestyle category, we're excited to partner with Marchon Eyewear to launch the Kendra Scott eyewear collection,” added Tom Nolan, chief executive officer of Kendra Scott, in a statement. “With their expertise in quality and an established distribution network, Marchon is the perfect partner as we venture into this new space,"

The upcoming Kendra Scott eyewear collection will be available at select optical retailers, department stores, Kendra Scott retail stores, and online at www.kendrascott.com.