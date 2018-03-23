Kenneth Cole signs licensing agreement with GBG Europe Footwear & Accessories Limited

London - US fashion label Kenneth Cole has signed a four-year distribution deal with UK company GBG Europe Footwear and Accessories Limited to distribute men’s and women’s footwear and as well as manufacture women’s handbags in selected countries around the world in an effort to expand the brand’s presence globally.

Under the new deal, GBG is set to distribute footwear from Kenneth Cole in key cities, such as London, Paris, Milan, and Berlin starting from autumn 2018. The agreement also sees GBG manufacturing and distributing Kenneth Cole New York women’s handbags under the Reaction Kenneth Cole labels for spring 2019.

"We are looking forward to having a central European based partner who specializes in footwear and is able to offer best in class service to department stores and independent retailers in these regions," said Marc Schneider, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer in a statement. "We are excited about this partnership and the growth opportunities it affords us in these categories of our business."

GBG will also manufacture and distribute briefcases, backpacks, luggage and small leather goods under the main Kenneth Cole brand in select countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, Kenneth Cole Productions and GBG are said to be working with some of Europe's leading retailers for a market launch in autumn 2018.

"Kenneth Cole and his brand had defined the standard for New York style and social consciousness for more than three decades," added Mike Hiscock of Global Brands Group Holding Limited. "We believe that the Kenneth Cole brand has tremendous potential to resonate with consumers far beyond the levels it is currently reaching and we are excited to introduce the product to new customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa."

GBG is set to launch Kenneth Cole’s footwear through leading retail channels in select countries, including department stores, independent retailers, and e-commerce. Kenneth Cole has managed to build a strong presence globally through its own direct retail business as well as shop-in-shops located in select department stores and specialty retailers across North America and distributor operated stores in Asia and Latin America.

Photos: Kenneth Cole, SS18