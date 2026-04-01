Kering and L’Oréal: inside the four billion euro alliance shaping the future of luxury

It is now official: Kering and L’Oréal finalised their beauty partnership on March 31, 2026. The 4 billion euro (4.64 billion dollars) deal redefines the global luxury cosmetics market. It also marks a structural turning point for the two French leaders.

Initially announced in October 2025, the alliance has received the green light from competition authorities. L’Oréal officially takes control of Kering Beauté, an entity that includes the prestigious Maison Creed. It also includes the fragrance and cosmetics licences for the group's iconic houses (Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen).

Cash and royalties deal

The financial terms of the agreement reveal a transaction optimized for immediate growth:

Cash payment: L’Oréal has paid 4 billion euros in cash to Kering today.

Recurring revenue: Beyond the sale price, Kering will receive royalties on the use of its licensed brands.

Operational synergies: Kering will now benefit from L’Oréal's R&D, production, and media power.

For Kering: delegating to accelerate

Under the direction of Luca de Meo, Kering is making a pragmatic choice. After attempting to internalise its Beauty division, the group has chosen to rely on the industrial expertise of the world leader. The objective is to “open a new phase of acceleration” for its luxury brands by offering them access to the world's most advanced innovation platforms. For Kering, which achieved a turnover of 14.7 billion euros in 2025, this cash injection allows it to consolidate its positions in its core businesses (leather goods and jewellery).

For L’Oréal: consolidating luxury hegemony

For Nicolas Hieronimus, this acquisition is a natural extension of the historic collaboration around Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. By integrating Creed and the other Kering licences, L’Oréal is strengthening its dominance in the ‘Luxury Beauty’ segment. The group is betting on unlocking the potential of these brands for the “next 50 years”.

Beyond fragrance: a focus on ‘longevity’

The most forward-looking point in the statement is the creation of a joint venture dedicated to wellness and longevity. The alliance is not limited to fragrances; it extends to the new territories of health and life science. This pivot suggests that the two groups anticipate the growing fusion between traditional luxury and medical ‘Deep Tech’ applied to beauty.

Analysis

This finalisation comes in a French economic context marked by a stabilisation of inflation (1.1 percent in February 2026, according to the Banque de France). The luxury sector, although resilient, must face rising energy costs and increasingly complex value chains. By joining forces, Kering and L’Oréal are creating a high-performing defensive and offensive ecosystem. Kering secures its margin and desirability, while L’Oréal locks down the market's most coveted assets.