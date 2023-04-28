Kering announces departure of board director Daniela Riccardi

At the board meeting on April 27, 2023, Daniela Riccardi submitted her resignation from her position as a director of Kering, the position she held since 2014.

The company said in a release that on his own behalf and on behalf of the board of directors, chairman François-Henri Pinault warmly thanked Riccardi for her involvement and her contribution to the board’s activities since 2014.

According to the Kering website, Riccardi was appointed chief executive officer of Moleskine in April 2020, bringing with her considerable international experience in business development and branding in consumer retail and distribution. Prior to that, she served for seven years as chief executive officer of Baccarat, the French luxury brand known globally for its exclusive crystal items. Prior to Baccarat, Riccardi was chief executive officer of Diesel, the Italian fashion and lifestyle company.

She also spent 25 years at Procter & Gamble in senior management roles around the world, including ten years in various LATAM markets, then as vice president for Eastern Europe, based in Moscow, and finally as president of P&G in Greater China, based in Guangzhou.

Daniela Riccardi studied political science and international relations at Sapienza University of Rome, in Italy.