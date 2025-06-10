Kering eyewear acquires Italian eyewear manufacturer Lenti

French luxury group Kering SA has reinvested in its eyewear division.

Kering Eyewear acquired Italian eyewear manufacturer Lenti, the company announced on Tuesday, April 3, 2025. The acquisition marked another milestone in the Kering subsidiary’s ongoing industrial development strategy and offered the opportunity to build in-house expertise for the development of ‘Made in Italy’ sunglass lenses.

‘We have valued the outstanding quality of Lenti’s products for many years and are very proud that the company is now part of Kering Eyewear, further enriching our platform of first-class manufacturing skills, facilities and, above all, talent,’ said Roberto Vedovotto, founder, president and chief executive officer of Kering Eyewear.

Based in Bergamo, Italy, Lenti, founded in 1995 and part of the Italian eyewear group Safilo since 1996, employs around 100 people and specialises in the shaping and surface treatments of sunglass lenses and visors.

In April, Kering Eyewear announced the acquisition of two other Italian eyewear manufacturers. At that time, it acquired all shares in Visard S.r.l. and a minority stake in Mistral S.r.l., founded in 1991 as a spin-off of Visard.