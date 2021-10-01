Kering Eyewear completes acquisition of Lindberg

Kering Eyewear has completed the acquisition of the Danish luxury eyewear brand Lindberg.

The company said in a statement that Lindberg will be consolidated in Kering accounts starting from Q4 2021 onwards.

Founded in 1969 in Denmark by optician Poul-Jørn Lindberg and his wife as an optical store and turned into a multinational company by their son Henrik, Lindberg is a high-end manufacturer of design-oriented, lightweight, and customizable optical frames with a specialization in titanium.

Founded in 2014, Kering Eyewear designs, develops and distributes eyewear for a portfolio of 16 brands, which includes the proprietary brand Lindberg and fashion, luxury and lifestyle brands Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Brioni, Dunhill, Boucheron, Pomellato, Alaïa, McQ and Puma.