Kering Eyewear completes acquisition of Maui Jim

Kering Eyewear has announced that it now holds more than 90 percent of the sunglasses brand Maui Jim, with the remaining shares expected to be acquired by year-end.

The company said in a statement that Maui Jim was consolidated in Kering accounts starting from October 1, 2022.

Founded in 1987, Maui Jim, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, is one of the world's fastest-growing high-end eyewear companies, and its products are sold in more than 100 countries.

Recognized for its outstanding technicity and distinctive Hawaiian heritage, the brand engineered the proprietary and patented revolutionary PolarizedPlus2 lens technology which protects from intense glare and harmful UV while enhancing colour naturally perceived by the eye.

Launched in 2014, Kering Eyewear reached more than 700 million euros in external revenues in FY2021. The company added that the acquisition of Maui Jim represents a major milestone in the expansion strategy of Kering Eyewear.