Kering Eyewear completes acquisition of UNT

Kering Eyewear has completed the acquisition of UNT, Usinage & Nouvelles Technologies. The takeover was announced on March 13, 2023.

Founded in 1989 in Morbier, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté in Eastern France, UNT, the company said in a release, is a key player in the manufacturing of high-precision metal and mechanical components for the entire luxury eyewear sector. The company is located in the Upper-Jura, a region renowned for being the historical eyewear district in France and for its micro technical savoir-faire.

Founded in 2014, Kering Eyewear designs, develops and distributes eyewear for a portfolio of 17 brands, which includes the proprietary brands Lindberg, the Danish eyewear company, Maui Jim, and Zeal Optics, as well as in-house brands Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Dunhill, Boucheron, Pomellato, Alaïa, MCQ and Puma.