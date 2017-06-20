Kering faces lawsuit over ‘Made in Italy’ label

London - Kering has rebuffed all allegations made in a class action lawsuit concerning the origins of its luxury eyewear and sunglasses which are labeled as ‘Made in Italy’. Selima Optique, a luxury eyewear and sunglass designer boutique in New York and France, filed a class action lawsuit in a Manhattan federal court last week, which accuses Kering and its subsidiary Kering Eyewear of “deliberately and falsely” advertising products as ‘Made in Italy’.

In the lawsuit, the boutique claims that different parts of eyewear and sunglasses from Kering leading luxury brands, such as Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Brioni, Stella McCartney and Tomas Maier, are made in China and before being shipped to Italy to be assembled and then stamped as ‘Made in Italy.’ Selima Optique, which sells its own home brand of Paris-made eyewear, as well as eyewear and sunglasses from Kering held luxury brands in its stores, argues that the luxury conglomerate is misleading consumers by attaching the ‘Made in Italy’ label to its products.

Kering has denied all allegations made in the lawsuit. “Kering Eyewear denies all allegations made by Selima Optique, Inc,” said a Kering spokesperson. “Kering Eyewear luxury products are made in Italy and are labeled in compliance with all applicable law.” According to Italy’s 2009 “Made in Italy Law”, only products which are completely made in Italy, which includes planning, manufacturing, and packing, can be labeled so in every language. Every misdemeanor or abuse of the label is punishable by Italian law.

The eyewear boutique claims to have first become aware of Kering’s allegedly mislabelling last October, after receiving a shipment of YSL eyewear frames and noticing one pair was stamped with ‘Made in China’ on one side and ‘Made in Italy’ on the other, according to WWD. Kering Eyewear, which has its headquarters in Veneto, Italy, attributed the double stamping of the eyewear frames to a human error in its manufacturing hub, stating that ‘Made in China’ label was meant for another style of Puma sunglasses which are indeed made in China.

However, Selima, designer, and founder of the boutique feels like this reasoning is insufficient. “Kering] did not explain why a temple that is stamped ‘Made In China’ belonging to a pair of sunglasses that is purported to be made in China would inexplicably end up in an Italian factory,” she said to WWD. “Wholesale customers and retail consumers, who pay a premium for Italian made products especially those carrying designer labels such as Yves Saint Laurent, are falling victim to a deceitful bait-and-switch scheme by defendants, who are selling eyewear that are actually manufactured in China, while bearing the stamp ‘Made in Italy,’” she argued.

FashionUnited has contacted Selima Boutique for additional information.

Photo: Gucci Pre-Fall 17 Collection Campaign, Facebook