Kering introduces minimum maternity leave time

London - Luxury conglomerate Kering is set to introduce a new parental policy for all its employees across the global, which includes a minimum of 14 weeks full pay maternity leave.

Effective from January 1, 2017, Kering parental policy will offer all 38,500 employees, with more than year’s seniority, 14 weeks full pay maternity and adoption leave, and five days full pay paternity and partner leave as minimum leave. This decision sees the luxury group become one of the first major fashion companies to align maternity leave and adoption leave.

However, in countries where local legislation offers more favourable parental leave benefits, this will be applied in lieu of Kering’s parental policy, added the group in a statement. “This ambitious policy will enable employees of the Group and its companies in almost 60 countries to benefit from a standard framework that promotes a healthy work-life balance,” commented Béatrice Lazat, Kering’s senior vice president of human resources. “By guaranteeing the same minimum benefits to everyone, we are developing a more sustainable and harmonious working environment and contributing to a shared corporate culture within the Group, which is a source of pride and well-being.”

Kering’s new parental policy aims to foster a better work-life balance for its employees, while promoting gender equality, regardless of the employees’ personal circumstances or role within the group, by guaranteeing the same minimum benefits on the birth or adoption of a child to its employees worldwide. The group’s managers and human resources teams will be actively implementing the new policy as of next year and provide parents with support before and after their leave, to ensure they can return to their roles in the best possible conditions.

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, added: “Since our employees are at the core of our business and our inspiration, I am proud to launch a policy that represents a major step forward for parenthood in many parts of the world. This initiative, which is particularly close to my heart, reflects our enduring commitment to promoting equality between men and women throughout their careers, whatever their personal circumstances.”

Image: Kering