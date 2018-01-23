Kering named most sustainable textile, apparel and luxury goods company

French conglomerate Kering has been named the world’s most sustainable textile, apparel and luxury goods corporation, according to the Corporate Knights’ Global 100 index unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos today.

This marks the third consecutive year that Kering has been included in the annual ranking, taking 47th spot overall, up from 80 last year, and named first within its own industry within the 2018 Global 100 index.

“A criterion in all business decisions, traversing all departments and areas of our supply chain, we consider sustainability to be the Kering seal of savoir-faire. Inclusion in Corporate Knights’ 2018 Global 100, as the most sustainable corporation in the textile, apparel and luxury sector, is thus truly an honour for Kering, and a source of motivation to continue our pursuit of a more sustainable luxury.” said Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs of Kering.

The Corporate Knights’ Global 100 is recognised as the joint best index in the world, according to the Branding Institute, for its relevance, insight, trustworthiness and convincing methodology. The index is devised from a starting universe of 7,425 listed companies who represented a market capitalisation greater than 2 billion dollars on October 1, 2017. Each company is then evaluated across 17 quantitative key performance indicators, such as emerging productivity, chief executive-average worker pay ratio, women on board sustainability paylink and waste productivity.

The corporations selected for inclusion in the Global 100 represent the top 2 percent in the world on sustainability performance, and Kering was given an overall score of 66.80 percent.

The most sustainable company in the world was names as software company Dassault Systemes, which received a score of 86.13 percent. The other fashion based company to make it onto the top 100 list was Swedish fashion giant H&M, at number 57 with a score of 65.08 percent, down from number 54 last year.