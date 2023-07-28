Kering names Armelle Poulou chief financial officer

Luxury group Kering has announced the appointment of Armelle Poulou as its new chief financial officer, effective September 1.

Poulou first joined the group in 2019, currently serving as director of corporate finance, treasury and insurance.

In her new position, she will continue to report to Jean-Marc Duplaix, who is now deputy CEO, in charge of operations and finance.

Prior to Kering, Poulou held a range of positions at French electrical and gas supplier Électricité de France over the course of 20 years, first starting out as a financial planning manager before working her way up to become group treasurer, her most recent role which she held for just over three years.

Poulou had also served in several financial functions at Procter & Gamble and Hewlett-Packard.

She succeeds Duplaix, who had been Kering’s chief financial officer since 2012, prior to which he had served as deputy CFO for Métropole Télévision over the course of seven years.

Poulou’s appointment comes shortly after the luxury group announced its financial results for the first half of the year and Q2, during which time it reported a 2 percent uptick in group revenue, reaching 10.1 billion euros.