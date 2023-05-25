Kering opens headquarters in central Milan

Luxury group Kering has unveiled a new headquarters in the centre of Milan, Italy, to reaffirm the company’s commitment to its home turf.

The 9,500 square metre space covers the entire six floors of Palazzo Pertusati, a building on the Via Senato designed by 18th century architect Simone Cantoni.

The interiors of the site have been reconfigured for flexible use, a press release noted, with five floors dedicated to workspaces, complete with a canteen, cafeteria and conference room.

Meanwhile, common areas also include a dedicated canteen, a bar and outdoor terrace with a view of Duomo cathedral.

It comes after Kering has continued to make various investments in both its portfolio of brands, which includes the likes of Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta, as well as its operational facilities in the region.

Most recently, in 2021, the group revealed a 162,000 square metre global logistics hub in Italy’s Trecate commune.

Speaking on the new headquarters, Jean-François Palus, Kering’s group managing director, said that the new offices hope to “reinforce the sense of belonging of the group’s more than 13,000 employees in Italy”.

He added: “We are delighted to move our Italy head office to this magnificent location at the centre of Milan’s business and luxury district, and thus symbolically confirm the role of Kering as a key pillar of the Italian luxury and business landscape.”