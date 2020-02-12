Kering revenue grows 16 percent for FY19

The company said on Wednesday its FY19 net profit increased Compared with the same period last year, revenues surged by 16 percent.

The company's net profit for FY19 was 3,212 million euro, surged from 2,790 million euro a year earlier. Revenues grew to 15,884 million euro.

Kering (EPA: KER), previously known as Pinault-Printemps-Redoute and PPR, is a French luxury conglomerate which develops a brand portfolio (luxury, sport & lifestyle divisions) distributed across the globe. The company was founded in 1963 by businessman François Pinault and is now run by his son François-Henri Pinault. Balenciaga, Brioni, Gucci, Puma and Yves Saint Laurent are brands in the Kering portfolio.

As of 2019, Kering has more than 35,000 employees and operates over 1,400 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors and bugs to [email protected]