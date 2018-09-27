Kering shares enter Stoxx 50 European Index

On September 24, Kering announced that its shares entered the Euro Stoxx 50 Index, one of the major indexes of listed shares of the euro area. The Euro Stoxx 50 comprises the 50 largest listed stocks in the eurozone, in terms of free-float market capitalization.

“The fact that the Group founded by my father in 1963 is now one of the fifty largest market capitalizations in the eurozone is a recognition of the entrepreneurial values that have always guided us. This symbolic step illustrates our increasing value creation and the relevance of our development model. It demonstrates the confidence of the market in our ability to achieve profitable, sustained and consistent organic growth," said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kering in a statement.

Kering shares have been listed on the Euronext Paris since 1988 and have been part of the CAC 40 index since 1995.